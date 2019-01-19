News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced (Week in Review)

Steve Miller

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band has announced dates for a brief spring US tour. The two-week series of 8 shows - billed as "An Evening With Steve Miller Band" without any opener - will hit the southeastern US and begin in Clearwater, FL on March 12.

News of the group's first dates of the year comes just two weeks after the Steve Miller Band closed out their 50th anniversary US tour in Thackerville, OK on December 30.

The group marked their landmark run with the release of a vinyl box set entitled "Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)."

The package presents remastered editions of the band's first nine studio records - from 1968's "Children Of The Future" to 1976's "Fly Like An Eagle" - on 180-gram vinyl; the albums were also reissued individually. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

