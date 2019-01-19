|
Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed (Week in Review)
.
Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed was a top story on Tuesday: PBS have revealed a preview clip of the next episode of the hit TV series Speakeasy which features an interview with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. Elliott sat down with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke at the Iridium in New York City for a decision ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. The episode synopsis states: "The Def Leppard frontman opens up to Fricke (Animal Instinct: The Def Leppard Story) about the band's trajectory- from the teen hijinks of the band first conceived out of boredom as 'Deaf Leopard in post-war England through changes in the lineup and their continuing legacy headlining with opening acts that were once their aspirational idols. Elliott reveals what makes a great band, why a good rhyme trumps proper geography for a hit song, how modern rock training may be the worst thing for the future of rock music, living with the spectre ofHysteria, and more." Watch the preview - here.
Elliott sat down with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke at the Iridium in New York City for a decision ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.
The episode synopsis states: "The Def Leppard frontman opens up to Fricke (Animal Instinct: The Def Leppard Story) about the band's trajectory- from the teen hijinks of the band first conceived out of boredom as 'Deaf Leopard in post-war England through changes in the lineup and their continuing legacy headlining with opening acts that were once their aspirational idols. Elliott reveals what makes a great band, why a good rhyme trumps proper geography for a hit song, how modern rock training may be the worst thing for the future of rock music, living with the spectre ofHysteria, and more." Watch the preview - here.