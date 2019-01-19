Elliott sat down with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke at the Iridium in New York City for a decision ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The episode synopsis states: "The Def Leppard frontman opens up to Fricke (Animal Instinct: The Def Leppard Story) about the band's trajectory- from the teen hijinks of the band first conceived out of boredom as 'Deaf Leopard in post-war England through changes in the lineup and their continuing legacy headlining with opening acts that were once their aspirational idols. Elliott reveals what makes a great band, why a good rhyme trumps proper geography for a hit song, how modern rock training may be the worst thing for the future of rock music, living with the spectre ofHysteria, and more." Watch the preview - here.