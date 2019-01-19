News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

Marty Friedman

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman is gearing up to hit the road next week for a new U.S. tour that he is launching in support of his new album "One Bad M.F. Live!"

The trek is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick and will conclude on February 24th in Baltimore, MD at Ottobar.

Marty had this to say about his new release, "This live album is a tip of the hat to the live albums that blew my mind when I was a kid. The musical content itself is modern and atomic powered, but the presentation is decidedly old school.

"The pacing of the show, the audience participation stuff, the special live arrangements of the songs, it's all been tweaked in such a way to give the audience the feeling that they are really getting something special, that only happens at THEIR show, not just a recital of the songs exactly as they know them. There are happy accidents, once in a lifetime ad libs, things that could have only happened because we were high on the audience's energy." Read more - here.

