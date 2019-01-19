Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

The series will see Schon celebrate the band's legendary catalog and rich history, including tunes from the San Francisco outfit's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," says Schon. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"

The band will play a warm-up show at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 before the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23. - here.