News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Neal Schon

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon has announced the opening pair of dates for his "Journey Through Time" tour which he will be kicking off next month.

The series will see Schon celebrate the band's legendary catalog and rich history, including tunes from the San Francisco outfit's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," says Schon. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"

The band will play a warm-up show at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 before the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Neal Schon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.