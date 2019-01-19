The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour

The duo will open the first leg in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7, with dates wrapping up June 1 in Toronto, ON, while the fall trek will start September 6 in St. Paul, MN and conclude on October 23 in Edmonton, AB.

As The Who revealed last week, they will also release their first album of new songs since 2006's "Endless Wire" later this year. "The Who are touring again in 2019," says Townshend. "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

"Be aware Who fans!," adds Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on." See the dates - here.