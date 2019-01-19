News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Who

The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Who have announced dates for a symphonic tour of North America. Surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by a local symphony orchestra each night of the 29-show series, which has been split into spring and fall campaigns.

The duo will open the first leg in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7, with dates wrapping up June 1 in Toronto, ON, while the fall trek will start September 6 in St. Paul, MN and conclude on October 23 in Edmonton, AB.

As The Who revealed last week, they will also release their first album of new songs since 2006's "Endless Wire" later this year. "The Who are touring again in 2019," says Townshend. "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

"Be aware Who fans!," adds Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on." See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

