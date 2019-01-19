News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month (Week in Review)

.
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Black Sabbath will be honored with a new tribute in their hometown of Birmingham, UK next month. According to Your West Side Story, a heavy metal steel bench that incorporates images of the band's original four members will be unveiled during a February 9 event in the city.

The steel bench will eventually be placed on the renamed Black Sabbath Bridge across the canal on Birmingham's Broad Street. "We're so excited to be arranging this spectacular event," says Westside Business Improvement District Manager Mike Olley, "when we expect Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward to accept the bench, honoring what's arguably Birmingham's most famous band."

The VIP ceremony will also see drummer Bill Ward awarded his own star on the city's Walk Of Stars, which honors famous people from Birmingham; stars for each of the four members - and a fifth one for the band - will be realigned in the shape of a cross in front of the heavy metal bench on Black Sabbath Bridge.

Black Sabbath fans are invited to apply for a limited supply of 350 tickets to attend the heavy metal bench presentation ceremony at 11am on Saturday, February 9 at St Luke's Church on Gas Street. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary Exhibition Coming

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.