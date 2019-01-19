Bravo Delta Release 'Unbreakable' Video (Week in Review)

. Bravo Delta Release 'Unbreakable' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Las Vegas hard rockers Bravo Delta have released a music video for their song "Unbreakable". It is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on February 1st. Brandon Davis had the following to say about the new record, "This new album and single is three years in the making and features the best material we've ever created. "Being broken, disconnected, kicked to the ground...and still having the will to get up, fight, and learn from it is the spirit of Unbreakable. And I think you can feel that in the music, the artwork, and everything about this new album" . Watch the video - here. More Bravo Delta News Share this article

