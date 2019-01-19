Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Ozzy had this to say, "Believe it or not, I've been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there."

Shinedown's Brent Smith added, "We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year's Rocklahoma our 100% A-GAME!!! Get Up and Get Ready."

The vent will also feature performances from Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9NE, Blackberry Smoke, Beartooth, Sevendust, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Fever 333, Lita Ford, Palaye Royale, Ace Frehley, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind. - here.