The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel Featured In String Theory

This episode sees Granduciel discussing his beginnings with guitar and the passion for songwriting that eventually led to winning the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album. And of course, he performs...!

"I want to make sure that every time we get to experience that power and that feeling... that it's new or feels explosive, and important," says Granduciel. "It's trying to channel all of the stuff you've loved, been influenced by, and trying to find something new." Check it out - here.