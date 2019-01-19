Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour (Week in Review)

. Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for an unplugged spring tour of North America with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. The "Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged" series will see the duo perform stripped-down versions of Idol's hits, deeper album cuts and songs that influenced them both in a new and intimate setting. The month-long theater run will open March 3 in Vancouver, BC, with shows wrapping up in Red Bank, NJ on April 4. Ticket and VIP Meet & Greet presales begin Wednesday, January 16 at 10am local times (passcode: unplugged), while general public seats will go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10am local time. Idol is previewing the spring tour with video of a live performance of his 1986 US Top 10 hit, "To Be A Lover", captured last September at Third Man Records in Nashville, TN. Watch the video - here.

