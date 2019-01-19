Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

The tour will feature new lineup additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing earlier last year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the bandt. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour." See the dates - here.