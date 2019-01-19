|
Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour (Week in Review)
Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have announced dates for a 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand. The 9-show series - set to open in Perth on August 9 - will include multiple nights in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland before the trek wraps up in Dunedin on September 21. The tour will feature new lineup additions Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing earlier last year. "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the bandt. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour." See the dates - here.
