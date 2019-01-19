Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Features like the aged Lollartron humbucking pickups, clear "no number" Top Hat knobs, Olive Drab Satin finish, and Mother-of-Pearl Chris Cornell "signature" peghead inlay make this guitar one of Gibson's most distinct artist offerings to date.

"Chris Cornell was not only one of the most iconic singer songwriters of all time, he was a modern innovator who left a legacy that transcends music genres and generations," says Gibson's Cesar Gueikian. "It is our honor to release this tribute ES-335 in his memory. It's a guitar Chris fell in love with and which became a part of his creative expression.

"Chris was a special artist and we hope that this guitar will inspire fans to find their sound, and inspiration, just like Chris did, for many years to come."

The Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 will be available this spring in a limited release of only 250 pieces worldwide. Gibson announced the Cornell model in sync with this week's star-studded concert, "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell", at The Forum in Los Angeles. - here.