Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

The Rolling Stones rocker recorded the set with his band The X-Pensive Winos, the core of which consisted of drummer and co-producer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, pianist Ivan Neville and bassist Charley Drayton; a series of special guests included Parliament-Funkadelic members Bootsy Collins and Bernie Worrell, Patti Scialfa, The Memphis Horns and Stones associates Mick Taylor and Chuck Leavell.

Originally introduced with the lead single, "Take It So Hard", the project reached No. 54 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to earning gold record status.

Due March 29, the expanded reissue adds six bonus tracks - four of which feature pianist Johnnie Johnson, including: "My Babe", Eddie Taylor's "Big Town Playboy", "'Blues Jam" and "Slim."

"This album holds up," says Richards. "I've been listening to it, and not through the mists of nostalgia either, because it doesn't affect me that way. This is more than the sum of its parts. I really admire it. We were having fun and you can hear it."

The 30th Anniversary Reissue of "Talk Is Cheap" will be released via multiple formats, including Super Deluxe and Deluxe box sets, CD, LP, and digital. Check out the song - here.