Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour (Week in Review)

Santana

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Carlos Santana and his band have announced dates for his Supernatural Now summer tour of North America. Santana will open the summer series in Phoenix, AZ on June 22, with shows wrapping on August 25 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY.

Joined by guests The Doobie Brothers, the three-month, 29-date celebration will commemorate two of the most important milestones in the iconic guitarist's career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album, "Supernatural", and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock.

"Both were monumental moments in my life," says the guitarist. "Woodstock and 'Supernatural' took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage."

Santana's 18th album, 1999's "Supernatural" delivered two US No. 1 hits in "Smooth" with Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty and "Maria Maria" with The Product G&B; the most commercially-successful record of the guitarist's career won eight Grammy Awards on its way to US sales of 15 million and more than 30 million worldwide. See the dates and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

