The Pineapple Thief Release 'Threatening War' Video

The band recruited Blacktide's George Laycock direct the visual and Gemma Reynolds to say in it. Bruce Soord had the following to say about video and the result of Laycock's work, "When I wrote the words for Threatening War, I had in my mind the journey from despair to hope, and how we need a physical connection with people in our lives to complete that journey, if and when it happens.

"When I saw how Blacktide had tackled this visually, it really hit home in a way I wasn't quite prepared for. It captures the emotion of the song perfectly." Watch the video - here.