Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Ill Nino

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup was a top story on Friday: Ill Nino have returned with a new lineup and their first new track in half a decade called "Sangre". The band now features Shattered Sun singer Marcos Leal, rhythm guitarist Sal Dominguez (Upon A Burning Body), formerly of , and lead guitarist Jess Dehoyos (Sons of Texas).

Founder and drummer Dave Chavarri had this to say, "Sometimes being in a band is like being married - sometimes people grow apart and no longer see eye to eye, and a separation becomes inevitable. We wish our former members the best in their musical careers, and are pumped to move forward with our new band members. Not only have we toured with them, but they're very respected, seasoned musicians, and dudes that have always been our 'Familia' since day one."

Marcos Leal added, "Anyone who knows me knows the love I have for this band. I got my start singing Ill Nino covers in my younger years and this band has always held a special place in my heart. When the opportunity arose to front one of my favorite bands of all time, it was something I needed to consider." Check out the new song - here.

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

