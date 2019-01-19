News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe (Week in Review)

.
Our Fire

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe was a top story on Friday: Our Fire recently released a video for their first official single "Hard To Breath." Today, they tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

The song basically popped out of thin air at the end of a recording session we had at Circle House in Miami. Nicole was just messing around on the guitar and the melody came really quickly. We literally had enough time left in the session to just do a quick rough vocal take of the hook melody, but we did have the phrase "I'm trying not to hurt nobody, but you're making me believe that I make it hard to breathe now." It was kind of chilling listening to that take because it sounds so raw in the recording and it makes you think about what the words really meant. After sitting on just a simple guitar demo for a few days, we started piecing together the words for the verse which gives the hook and title more clarity. In "Hard To Breathe," the narrator struggles with anxiety in an effort to please those around him. We want the message of the song to be empowering to the listener, and that you shouldn't try to please others if you can't even please yourself. Those that love you will always be understanding and we should remind ourselves we are only human. We cannot please everyone, and that's OK. The song coincidentally came out the week after Mental Health Awareness Week which was so cool because it wasn't even planned to be that way. The initial reaction and messages we received was the strongest we have had on a release (with already hundreds of thousands of streams on multiple platforms). We want to help people through our music and hope songs like this can inspire others in a creative and emotional way!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here!

More Our Fire News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.