News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) A Soundgarden reunion topped the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on January 16, and video from the show is streaming online.

Hosted by ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel, the event saw the first performance by the three surviving members of the Seattle band following Cornell's passing in May of 2017 at the age of 52.

As Rolling Stone reports, Soundgarden were joined a number of rockers during an 8-song set of hits and deep cuts for diehards, including Taylor Momsen, Marcus Durant, Tom Morello, Pearl Jams' Stone Gossard and Buzz Osbourne of The Melvins before the night's finale of "Black Hole Sun" with vocalist Brandi Carlisle and Peter Frampton.

Appearing before Soundgarden's closing set, Cornell's Temple Of The Dog did likewise, with a number of guests including Miley Cyrus, who Rolling Stone calls "the night's true showstopper" for bringing the crowd to its feet when she belted out "Say Hello 2 Heaven," pushing her voice to its max and headbanging.

Among the other acts, Metallica's four-song set featured a pair of Soundgarden tunes: "All Your Lies" and Head Injury"; Cornell's Audioslave were joined by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and Metallica's Robert Trujillo during their show; the Foo Fighters performed Soundgarden's "No Attention" alongside covers of tracks by Devo and Cheech And Chong; whiel Adam Levine, Josh Homme, Chris Stapleton and Rita Wilson delivered individual song performances.

Cornell's family made appearances throughout the evening: event organizer Vicky Cornell paid tribute to her late husband; daughter, Toni, was joined by Ziggy Marley for a cover of Bob Marley's 1980 classic, "Redemption Song"; and son Christopher introduced Soundgarden as the night's headliners.

"The way I see it, Chris was a bluesman," Pearl Jam and Temple Of The Dog guitarist Stone Gossard told the crowd. "He got the blues. And he turned those feelings into songs that made us vibrate, and they made us move. ... All of our lives are still tumbling along without our leader. ... So the question is now what do we do? What would Chris have us do? I think this concert is a step in the right direction." Watch videos from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Award Nomination

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Previously Unreleased Track

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Fleetwood Mac Add New Down Under Leg To 2019 Tour

Heart Release Video Of Jam Of Classic Hit With Dave Navarro

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.