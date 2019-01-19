Voivod Announce North American Tour

The U.S. and Canadian tour will also feature sets from YOB and Amenra and will kick off on March 26th in Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say,: "We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there." - here.