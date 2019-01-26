News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are No. 1 on the latest Billboard Top Facebook Live Videos chart with a performance of "Sweet Child O' Mine" from their December 8 concert in Hawaii.

Billboard reports the footage earned top spot on the monthly chart of videos streamed on Facebook Live as tracked by media analytics company Shareablee, with rankings determined by a formula that blends reactions, comments, shares and first-seven-days views.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" led the chart in two of the four metrics, including reactions (26,000) and views in its first seven days (447,000). The Honolulu date - which closed out the band's three-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour - was also their first-ever concert in Hawaii.

"Mahalo Hawaii!," posted GNR after the show. "Thank you for an unforgettable closing night." Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.