Huey Lewis And The News Releasing First New Album Since 2001 (Week in Review)

.
Huey Lewis And The News

Huey Lewis And The News Releasing First New Album Since 2001 was a top story on Sunday: 1980s hit makers Huey Lewis And The News have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 18 years this spring under a newly inked deal with BMG.

Details about the band's first new record of original material since 2001's "Plan B" are still to be revealed but frontman and band namesake Huey Lewis commented on their new record deal.

He said, "We're very excited about our new album, and honestly feel that it's among our best work - we cannot wait to get it out to fans! We're equally excited to be with BMG, whose reputation as a 'music-first' label precedes them admirably."

John Loeffler, EVP, Marketing & Repertoire, New York, added, "In the time we've grown closer with Huey and the band it became clear that this is a perfect match. We're thrilled to welcome Huey Lewis and the News and proud to call BMG their new label home. We look forward giving the band more opportunities to take advantage of all we have to offer and working alongside them to develop some new creative endeavors." - here.

More Huey Lewis And The News News

Pick Of The Week


