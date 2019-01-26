Overkill Reveal New Single 'Head Of A Pin'

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say about the song, "'Head of a Pin' took a long time to come together, it is probably the tune that went through the most changes and the last one I finished.

"Looking back on its development, the time invested was all well worth it. The tonality of the guitar shines on it and the song goes 'other places', traditional with a touch of the down-low-dirty riff, and a sing-along chorus...personally, one of my favorites off 'The Wings of War.'" Watch the video - here.