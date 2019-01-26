News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance (Week in Review)

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a 1968 performance of their 1966 classic, "Interstellar Overdrive", as the latest entry in their ongoing vintage video series.

The footage captures the band's May 6, 1968 appearance at the Rome Pop Festival. Written as an improvised track by all four members of the group, "Interstellar Overdrive" appeared on Pink Floyd's 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn" - the set reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release while going on to be hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time.

"Interstellar Overdrive" often opened the band's shows in the mid-to-late 1960s, but disappeared from the lineup for concerts after 1971. Watch the performance video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pink Floyd News

