The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song (Week in Review)

Neal Morse Band

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song was a top story on Sunday: The Neal Morse Band have released a lyric video for their new track "Vanity Fair." The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Great Adventure", which is set to hit stores this coming Friday, January 25th.

Neal had this to say about the new effort (which can be preordered here), "This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

"This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!" Check out a stream of the lyric video - here.

