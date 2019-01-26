The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

Neal had this to say about the new effort (which can be preordered here), "This band continues to amaze me! I have to say it was a little daunting to follow up The Similitude Of A Dream as it was such a special album and it delivered every night at our concerts, but I believe that The Great Adventure will have a tremendous impact as well.

"This new double album is everything that I hoped it would be. I listened through last night and I was in tears at the end!" Check out a stream of the lyric video - here.