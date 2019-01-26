Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP

The digital streaming release will coincide with the 12" limited edition vinyl version hitting stores on February 22nd and will include the same tracklisting.

The EP will include "Unmade Overtones," "Unused Spell," "A Conversation With Just Your Eyes," "The7th7th7th7thSon," "Volk Spin Off V1", "Volk Spin Off V2", and "Volk Spin Off V3."

Watch Thom Yorke - Live from Electric Lady Studios, a YouTube playlist - here.