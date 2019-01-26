|
Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP (Week in Review)
.
Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP was a top story on Sunday: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced that he will be releasing his "Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material" EP digitally via streaming services next month. The digital streaming release will coincide with the 12" limited edition vinyl version hitting stores on February 22nd and will include the same tracklisting. The EP will include "Unmade Overtones," "Unused Spell," "A Conversation With Just Your Eyes," "The7th7th7th7thSon," "Volk Spin Off V1", "Volk Spin Off V2", and "Volk Spin Off V3." Watch Thom Yorke - Live from Electric Lady Studios, a YouTube playlist - here.
