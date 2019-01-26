Impellitteri Give Phantom Of The Opera A Rock Makeover (Week in Review)

. Impellitteri Give Phantom Of The Opera A Rock Makeover was a top story on Monday: Guitar shredder Chris Impellitteri's Impellitteri has released a new music video for his hard rockin' makeover of the theatrical classic "Phantom Of The Opera", from their latest album "The Nature Of The Beast". The new clip was directed by John Logsdon (Eric Clapton, Def Leppard) and edited by Patrick Dwyer. Check out an online stream of the music video here.



Chris Impellitteri had this to say, "It's great to have both the legendary actor Lon Chaney (the Phantom) and Mary Philbin (Christine) join our band for this song and video, they are amazing actors!" He added, "On another amusing note, our singer Rob Rock wanted to kill us for making him wear the mask in the video... but in the end he manned up and put it on to celebrate the Phantom's story and theme, even though he knows the internet trolls are going to ridicule him... ha! Rock is such a fantastic singer to work with, a real team player!"

