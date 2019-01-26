|
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket (Week in Review)
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket was a top story on Monday: (Live Nation) Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Chris Young lead the list of artists included in Live Nation's 2019 Country Megaticket. We were sent the following details: The special season ticket gives country music fans the opportunity The first round of tickets for the in-demand offer will be available in select cities starting Friday, January 25 at 10am local time. Additional participating venues and their respective lineups will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.
