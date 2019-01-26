Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song (Week in Review)

. Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song was a top story on Monday: There is a new metal supergroup called Imonolith for fans to enjoy. The band has given the public their first taste of what is to come with the premiere of their debut single. The new track is called "Hollow" and the video for the song can be streamed here. The band features Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Arkaea), drummer Ryan 'RVP' Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), bassist Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy).



Van Poederooyen had this to say, "'Hollow' is a song about the personal battles we all can face internally. Social pressures and self expectation can drive you to a point of feeling hollow inside if you don't meet specific standards in your mind. "The song itself actually has a positive message built into it. It's not about feeling hollow, it's more about preventing that hollow feeling that any one of us can develop through negative thinking and limited beliefs."



RVP also had this about what fans can expect in the future, "As for 'Hollow', musically it represents the catchier side of Imonolith's music. We have varying influences spread throughout the band and we don't like to play just one style of music. We have a more metal crushing side, a catchier radio side and then music that fits in-between our heavy and catchier vibes. We always aim to make IMONOLITH's overall sound diverse and interesting. Most of all, we're always focused on trying to write a great song, no matter if it's heavy or catchy." - here. More Imonolith News Share this article

