Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Kerslake broke the news during a discussion with The Metal Voice, where he shared that he had prostate cancer that spread and he is now battling bone cancer and the doctors gave him eight months to live.

Lee also explained that he reached out to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with a last request and that they had settled their previous differences over royalties and songwriting credits. He said, "It's all forgotten and forgiven. I've written to Sharon and Ozzy recently, a personal letter basically asking them to kindly send me platinum album certifications for Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, to hang on my wall before I die. It's on my bucket list.

"I hope they will come to terms with it and say yes. I went belly-up bankrupt when I lost the case to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in the courts. It costs me hundreds of thousands and I had to sell the house, and then started to get ill. ... But a platinum certification on my wall for these albums would be fantastic. ... It would say I helped create those albums."

Ozzy and Sharon have now granted that wish with Ozzy sharing a social media post showing Lee with the platinum discs and handwritten letter from Ozzy. Osbourne wrote, "I'm so glad that Lee Kerslake is enjoying his Blizzard and Diary platinum albums. I hope you feel better. Love, Ozzy" - here.