Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

The new song is called "Look Away" and can be streamed here. The song is also being used in PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash the Beast series, airing on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Frontman Jay Buchanan said of the new album, "The primal intensity of Feral Roots reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album. With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, Feral Roots ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form." - here.