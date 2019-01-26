News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Soundgarden reunited last week for the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and video of the band's full performance from the show is streaming online.

The group delivered an 8-song set of classic hits and deep cuts (see list below), with guest appearances by Taylor Momsen, Marcus Durant, Tom Morello, Wayner Kramer, Pearl Jams' Stone Gossard, Talyor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters and Buzz Osbourne of The Melvins before the night's finale of "Black Hole Sun" with vocalist Brandi Carlisle and Peter Frampton.

The evening closed with a lengthy feedback session by guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd. Hosted by ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel, the event saw the first performance by the three surviving members of the Seattle band following Cornell's passing in May of 2017 at the age of 52.

The Cornell tribute featured performances by Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams and The Melvins, with a number of guests including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Ziggy Marley and Chris Stapleton, among others.

"It's not likely that we could ever do Soundgarden without a missing piece," Thayil tells Billboard. "I'd like to do more with Matt in the future. I'd like to do something with Ben in the future. It's likely Matt and Ben and I will do something in the future -- it just probably won't be Soundgarden. I don't see the dignity in pursuing that course." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Award Nomination

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.