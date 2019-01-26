The group delivered an 8-song set of classic hits and deep cuts (see list below), with guest appearances by Taylor Momsen, Marcus Durant, Tom Morello, Wayner Kramer, Pearl Jams' Stone Gossard, Talyor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters and Buzz Osbourne of The Melvins before the night's finale of "Black Hole Sun" with vocalist Brandi Carlisle and Peter Frampton.

The evening closed with a lengthy feedback session by guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd. Hosted by ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel, the event saw the first performance by the three surviving members of the Seattle band following Cornell's passing in May of 2017 at the age of 52.

The Cornell tribute featured performances by Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams and The Melvins, with a number of guests including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Ziggy Marley and Chris Stapleton, among others.

"It's not likely that we could ever do Soundgarden without a missing piece," Thayil tells Billboard. "I'd like to do more with Matt in the future. I'd like to do something with Ben in the future. It's likely Matt and Ben and I will do something in the future -- it just probably won't be Soundgarden. I don't see the dignity in pursuing that course." Watch the video - here.