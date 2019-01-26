Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

The new studio effort is set to hit stores this Friday (January 25th) on CD, 2LP/CD, digitally, and Mediabook CD/DVD (including 5.1 surround sound mix and behind-the-scenes documentary.)

Hackett had this to say about the new song, "Beasts In Our Time is the main thrust of this album, exposing fear, greed and intolerance. The eagle in the video symbolises the hatred and violence which nationalism breeds... and the clown, deceptive, destructive forces which masquerade as fun and innocuous.

"We live in dangerous times where we stand on the edge of an abyss, but there is still the hope that the light of compassion can still win through." Watch the video - here.