Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

The event will be produced by KROQ, Travis Barker and John Feldmann and is set to take place on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at the Orange County, Ca beach.

John "Feldy" Feldmann of Goldfinger, co-producer of Back To The Beach, had this to say, "Back To The Beach has been one of the funnest things I've ever been part of. What could be better than a mostly ska festival?? I grew up on ska music and I had the best time of my life last year at the show... This year may even be better! Travis and I are so excited to do the show yet again... I cannot wait!"

Saturday, April 27: blink-182, Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Streetlight Manifesto, The Aquabats, Save Ferris, The English Beat, and The Drowns



Sunday, April 28: The Used, The Story So Far, Anthony Green, The Wonder Years, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year, Teenage Wrist, and Lowlives - here.