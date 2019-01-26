|
Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV (Week in Review)
Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV was a top story on Tuesday: Brothers Osborne have announced that they will be performing their latest single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, January 22 (11:35/10:35c) on NBC. The appearance will be the group's first time on the late night television show and they are set to rock their current single "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)". The song was cowritten by the band along with Shane McAnally and Matt Dragstrem and comes from their sophomore album, "Port Saint Joe," which was released last April. - here.
