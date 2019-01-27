Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

The band (Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda) will be playing a majority of the album during the tour, which they will be coheadlining with DevilDriver, with Dope supporting.

The band announced, "In celebration of this announcement, we would like to share this tour promo teaser, containing a brand new audio / video clip of us performing 'Push It'." Watch it here.

Campos had this to say, "Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years. It's all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans." Read more - here.