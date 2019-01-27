News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Dave Matthews Band

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: The Dave Matthews Band shared the exciting news this morning (January 22nd) that they will be returning to the road this summer for a North American tour.

The band will be kicking thing off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center and wrapping up the trek with an appearance at this year's Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 22nd.

General public tickets will be going on sale on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time. Pre sale tickets for the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24, 10am ET and an additional pre-sale for Citi card members is set for February 19 at 10am ET through February 21 at 10pm ET. See the dates - here.

More Dave Matthews Band News

