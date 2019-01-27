|
The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: The Dave Matthews Band shared the exciting news this morning (January 22nd) that they will be returning to the road this summer for a North American tour. The band will be kicking thing off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL at the Pensacola Bay Center and wrapping up the trek with an appearance at this year's Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 22nd.
