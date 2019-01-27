|
Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour (Week in Review)
.
Aborted Announce Hell Over North America Headline Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Aborted have announced that they will be launching their Hell Over North America headline tour this spring with support from Cryptopsy, Benighted, and Hideous Divinity. "We couldn't be more stoked to go out again with our good friends in Cryptopsy and Benighted, as well as watch Stefano die from playing twice a night as we have Hideous Divinity who are also embarking on this run. Two European bands which have never played on American soil, don't miss out, get your tickets and have a good time with all of us!" See the dates - here.
