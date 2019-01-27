Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Ace appeared on a SiriusXM show (listen here) late last year and had this to say about his former band's End Of The Road tour, "There's always a chance I might get that emergency phone call. "But pretty much I think it's built into my… I told my agent to build into my contract, in the event I do get an emergency phone call and KISS wants me to join the tour and take over for Tommy, that I can get out of the dates that I have booked for the summer.

"So we'll see what happens. You know me - I'm the kind of guy that says 'never say never.' But at this juncture, I have no plans on performing on the upcoming KISS tour, and I haven't gotten any phone calls or had any correspondence. So that's where it stands at this juncture." - here.