Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar) had this to say about the visual, "It was filmed on location in three U.S. National Parks--Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Parks, while participating in a charity event, Rock The Canyons 2018 with the Love Hope Strength Foundation, a charity that supports people battling cancer. I have been a supporter of LHS since 2009, and with LHS have been twice to the summit of Kilimanjaro and to Everest base camp."

Robin added, "I felt lyrics like 'There are places that are fine without me around' lent themselves perfectly to the scenery. On the outro, Bill originally had me singing NA NA NA NA, but I told him that I felt it was boring and lazy to sing NA NA's and FA LA LA'S. I suggested we write some lyrics together for the outro, and Bill said something to the effect of "I got this." Watch it - here.