News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp (Week in Review)

.
Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jimmy Page has announced details of a limited-edition Sundragon guitar amplifier in sync with this month's 50th anniversary of the release of "Led Zeppelin I."

The gear is billed as "a faithful recreation of the amp that Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on 'Led Zeppelin I' and other notable recordings" from his days as an in-demand studio musician, including his work on Joe Cocker's classic album debut, "With A Little Help From My Friends."

Produced by Page, "Led Zeppelin I" was recorded over 36 hours in the studio and was released on January 12, 1969 - reaching No. 6 in the band's native UK and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 8 million copies in the US alone and launching one of the most legendary catalogs in rock history.

Page's original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado; after falling out of the back of the band's van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways that made the rocker realize that the sonic palette of the gear had changed to something new and unique.

After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Page has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world in a 2019 limited-edition series.

The guitar icon worked closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff to recreate this legendary amp for the first time.

"I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon", says Page. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Jimmy Page News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Eddie Money's Son Didn't Know Who Jimmy Page Was

David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page 2017 In Review

Jimmy Page Producing New 'Yardbirds '68' Compilation

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

Static-X Announced Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

Toto Streaming New Song 'Devil's Tower'

Zappa In New York Expanded For Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: To Whom It May's Calculate

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Audioslave's Set At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.