"Back Again" is a song that was created very quickly. It took one day to basically write the music and then vocals took another day before the identity of the song was created. Musically it was coming from a place of feeling good and getting yourself hyped up for the weekend, but lyrically it's coming from a place of re-building yourself again after having a difficult time in life - whatever that could be. Here's the "Back Again" video ( stream it here).

We wrote this song with former Athlete frontman Joel Pott, who has also worked with London Grammar and Giorgio Moroder. Working with Joel on "Back Again" lead us to write two more songs together: "3AM" and "Pray For Me" for our new album VI. We named our current world tour Back Again after the song because it's one of the leading singles from the record and we felt like it was very fitting tour name, as it's been a while since You Me At Six has played some of the cities we are hitting on the tour.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album the track comes from "VI" and see the upcoming dates - right here!