The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

The third Lollapalooza Paris is scheduled to take place on July 20th and 21st at at Hippodrome De Longchamp and will feature over 40 acts on four stages.

The lineup will also include Bad Bunny, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The 1975, Eric Prydz, Jain, Tash Sultana, MØ, Jaden Smith, and more with tickets going on sale available tomorrow, January 24, at 10am local time via - www.LollaParis.com.