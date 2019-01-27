

The country music star had this to say, "I'm excited to get back on the road. I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don't Stop Tour 2019 and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show."

The tour will launch with a stand alone date on February 9th in San Antonio, TX before Trace joins Shelton's tour. The main part of the tour is set to kick off on April 4th at the Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS. See the dates - here.