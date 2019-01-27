|
Trace Adkins Announces Don't Stop Tour (Week in Review)
.
Trace Adkins Announces Don't Stop Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Trace Adkins is gearing up for a busy time on the road this year with his newly announced Don't Stop Tour as well as dates on Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour. The tour will launch with a stand alone date on February 9th in San Antonio, TX before Trace joins Shelton's tour. The main part of the tour is set to kick off on April 4th at the Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS. See the dates - here.
