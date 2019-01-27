L.A. Guns Stream First Single From New Album

The new record will be entitled "The Devil You Know", which is set to hit stores on March 29th. The first single from the album is called "Stay Away" and can be streamed here.

Tracii had this to say, "After the success of 'The Missing Peace' a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band's music, which is my personal favorite side of the band. I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late '60s and early '70s . I wanted to lead with the track Stay Away because it's a familiar L.A. Guns sound, but even a bit more metal. Something to get everyone's palate wet." Read more - here.