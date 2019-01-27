Steve Lukather shared the following background details for the new single, which has be released at major streaming services as well as released a digital single.

"We originally recorded this track with Mike and Jeff Porcaro back in 1981 during the sessions for TOTO IV. "We never recorded a lead vocal or had lyrics for this one, so Joseph finished it up for us recently."

Check it out the video here. Fans around the world can catch the band on their 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour. See the upcoming dates - here.