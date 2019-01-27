Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

The band broke the news of the "The Teal Album", which is highlighted by a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid", with the following announcement, "Surprise! Guess who dropped a new album? No, it's not The Black Album - that's coming on March 1.

"Here's The Teal Album to hold you over until then. The ultimate cover collection with songs from Toto, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, A-ha, the Turtles, Black Sabbath, Electric Light Orchestra, TLC, Michael Jackson and Ben E. King." Stream it here - here.