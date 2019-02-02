|
Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury (Week in Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury was a top story on Sunday: Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has suffered another injury, this time revealing to fans that he burst a blood vessel in his eye, as he prepares to kick off a leg of his No More Tours 2 trek this week. Ozzy took to social media late last week to share a photo of his injured eye and captioned the image, "Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye." This follows a hand injury that Ozzy suffered last year which caused him to postpone four US dates so that he could undergo surgery after he contracted a staph infection in his fingers. - here.
