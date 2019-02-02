News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Brady Novotny's Redemption's Cry (Week in Review)

.
Brady Novotny

Singled Out: Brady Novotny's Redemption's Cry was a top story on Sunday: Melodic rocker Brady Novotny tells us the story behind the song "Redemption's Cry" from his new LP "Passions Collide". Here is the story:

The story behind Redemption's Cry is kind of a mysterious one. I remember that it was a warm September evening. I went down to my studio to just play my guitar. I really just wanted to play and not to write, but somehow this song was ready to be birthed. When the baby is ready to come out, there is no stopping it. So as I was noodling around I started to play this melody line, and I immediately grabbed my phone and hit the recording app. The melody literally was playing in my head, and my fingers were trying to keep up with it. The song felt like it was being downloaded to my brain from a spiritual place. I have had similar things happen, but by far this song was the most clear, and it had a very urgent feeling attached to it.

The next day, I went on a run and was listening to it, and I knew that this song needed lyrics rather than being an instrumental piece. Up to that point, I felt that it had some anthem type qualities to it, so in my head I had just been calling it "Anthem". And then suddenly the title popped into my head - "Redemption's Cry". Once again, the thought just felt like it was downloaded; I really did not have to think about it. I just knew. I went home and put chords and rhythm to the melody, and by the end of the weekend the instrumental version was complete. Then I just needed lyrics.

I went to my drummer, because he is a great lyricist. I basically told him that I needed lyrics that portrayed Redemption as a separate heavenly being, and that in the song it is pleading or crying to humanity to see the gift of salvation. Within a few days, he had the lyrics ready for me. As the day approached for the vocal track to be recorded, a lot of natural disasters (2018) in the U.S. and a school shooting happened the same week. My wife, who sang on the recording, recalls crying while she was preparing to sing the song in the studio due to everything going on in the world at that time. It was very emotional and seemed very timely. I believe the song was written to provide some hope in a very turbulent time in history.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Brady Novotny News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Brady Novotny's Redemption's Cry

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection- Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad- Black Stone Cherry- more

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

AC/DC Legend's Letter Fetches Big Dollars At Auction

Greta Van Fleet Enjoy Music Sales Increase After Rocking SNL

George Strait Releases New Song and Reveal Album Details

The Agony Scene Pull Out Of Death To False Metalcore Tour

While She Sleeps Streaming New Song 'The Guilty Party'

Steve Dadaian Releases 'Beneath The Citadel' Video

Singled Out: Hanford Reach's Asunder

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Black Stone Cherry Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.