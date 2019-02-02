|
The Avett Brothers Announce North American Tour Dates (Week in Review)
The Avett Brothers Announce North American Tour Dates was a top story on Sunday: The Avett Brothers have followed up the release of a new track last month by revealing dates for a North American headline tour this summer. The new tour dates follow the band's release of the track called "Trouble Letting Go" (stream it here, which followed their previous song "Roses and Sacrifice". They plan to release more new music this year and will be hitting the road on July 3rd Bonner Springs, KS at the Providence Amphitheater. See all of the announced dates - here.
