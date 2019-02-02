|
John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: John Mayer has announced that he will be launching a North American headline leg to his 2019 World Tour this summer in addition to his upcoming dates with Dead & Company. The solo leg is scheduled to kick off on July 19th in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will wrap up on Sep 14th in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) at The Forum. Mayer will be launching the 2019 World Tour in March in New Zealand and Australia, which will be followed by a leg through Asia that will run through April. See the North American dates - here.
The solo leg is scheduled to kick off on July 19th in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will wrap up on Sep 14th in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) at The Forum.
Mayer will be launching the 2019 World Tour in March in New Zealand and Australia, which will be followed by a leg through Asia that will run through April. See the North American dates - here.